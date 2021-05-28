Cancel
Politics

AP Top Stories May 28 A

shorelinemedia.net
 29 days ago

Here's the latest for Friday May 28th: Senators debates January 6th commission; San Jose shooting investigated; Rescue operation off Florida coast after boat from Cuba overturns; Wildfire in Arizona.

Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

AP will no longer name suspects in minor crime stories

The Associated Press said Tuesday that it will no longer name suspects in minor crime stories that only cover an arrest with no follow-up. John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president for standards, said in a statement that in such stories, the news outlet will likely not report on whether charges were later dropped or if the suspect was acquitted.
Photographycrossroadstoday.com

AP Week in Pictures: Global

JUNE 19 – 25, 2021. From summer solstice rituals in a Siberian village, to Juneteenth celebrations in the United States, to International Yoga Day in Venezuela, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
EntertainmentKenosha News.com

AP Week in Pictures: North America

JUNE 18 - 24, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews.
Visual Artcrossroadstoday.com

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

From an erupting crater of Mount Etna to Ethiopia’s general election, Pope Francis meeting Spider-Man, an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian festival and the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
Real Estatealaturkanews.com

Home prices surge to record highs

U.S. home prices were up by nearly 24% in May compared to last year, the highest surge in more than two decades. Erin Sykes, the chief economist for Nest Seekers International, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Surfside, FLPosted by
WDBO

Surfside condo collapse: Man discovers boy alive in rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Nicholas Balboa lives in Arizona, but he was in the right place at the right time Thursday, helping to rescue a boy who was buried in the rubble after a South Florida condominium partially collapsed. Balboa, 31, of Glendale, was visiting his father in Surfside, CNN reported....
POTUSWashington Post

The most brutal debunking of Trump’s fraud claims yet — from Republicans

The Republican Party’s response to former president Donald Trump and his allies’ wild, baseless claims of voter fraud has been anything but courageous. It’s been entirely clear most reputable members of the GOP are uncomfortable responding, often instead lodging watered-down or adjacent claims. Some Republicans have spoken out but generally only when forced to pick a side — such as when their state became the focus of Trump’s lies.
Florida Statethechestnutpost.com

Officials give update on partial building collapse in South Florida

Miami-Dade police and other officials gave an update on the partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida. At least one person was killed and multiple people were injured in the collapse of the high-rise condominium building. Dozens of fire-rescue units were at the scene. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming...
Arizona StateDaily Gate City

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

A wildfire in southeast Arizona forced the shutdown of a busy coast-to-coast interstate highway for several hours on Tuesday. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/79f58d4067c24ed08092769ebf968084.
Miami, FLalaturkanews.com

Man discusses responding to condo collapse

ABC News’ David Muir spoke to Miami resident Nicholas Balboa, who was on the scene shortly after the condominium collapse in South Florida and heard a little boy’s cry from the rubble. WATCH FULL EPISODES OF WORLD NEWS TONIGHT:. https://abc.com/shows/world-news-tonight WATCH WORLD NEWS TONIGHT ON HULU:. https://bit.ly/3iQLwPp #WorldNewsTonight #ConoCollapse #Rubble...
Florida Statealaturkanews.com

Search and rescue efforts continue after Florida building collapse

Search and rescue efforts continue more than 24 hours after part of a residential building collapsed in Surfside, Florida. So far at least 4 people are confirmed dead and over 150 are still unaccounted for. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports from a family reunification center where loved ones are waiting for work, and then CBS Miami reporter Austin Carter joins "CBSN AM" with the latest on search efforts. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Week

12-story Miami-area condo tower collapses

About half of an oceanside apartment tower in Surfside, Florida, collapsed early Thursday morning, prompting a massive search-and-rescue effort from Miami-Dade and Broward County first responders. "We're on the scene so it's still very active," said Surfside Police Sgt. Marian Cruz. "What I can tell you is the building is 12 floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed." There is no official report of injuries or deaths, "but a firefighter on the scene could be heard saying there are multiple casualties," the Miami Herald reports.
Public SafetyDaily Gate City

Mayor: Miami condo collapse requires slow search

As scores of rescuers in Surfside toiled to locate and reach anyone still alive in the remains of the 12-story Champlain Towers South, hopes are resting on how quickly crews using dogs and microphones could complete their grim, yet delicate task. (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Public Safetyalaturkanews.com

Watch: Judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 22+ years for the murder of George Floyd

Judge Peter Cahill announced a sentence of 22 and a half years in prison for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on all charges in the murder of George Floyd. Watch the sentencing announcement. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​