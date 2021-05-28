AP Top Stories May 28 A

Search and rescue efforts continue more than 24 hours after part of a residential building collapsed in Surfside, Florida. So far at least 4 people are confirmed dead and over 150 are still unaccounted for. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports from a family reunification center where loved ones are waiting for work, and then CBS Miami reporter Austin Carter joins "CBSN AM" with the latest on search efforts. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​