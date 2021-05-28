UN alarmed at soldiers detaining displaced from Tigray camps

1.Wide shot, exterior, United Nations Headquarters. 3. SOUNDBITE (English) Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, United Nations:. “Moving onto Ethiopia, our humanitarian staff are telling us that in Tigray, incidents of denial of humanitarian movement, interrogation, assault and detention of humanitarian workers at military checkpoints continues to be reported. Looting and confiscation of humanitarian assets and supplies by the parties to the conflict have also been reported. Several areas in the region remain inaccessible. Of the accessible areas, the situation is dire, including dysfunctional water systems and limited or no health facilities. Levels of food insecurity and malnutrition are at alarming levels. Preliminary field reports from Axum and Adwa in the Central Zone indicate visible signs of starvation among internally displaced people. In a community in the North-Western Zone of Tigray, aid workers noted a severe need for food, after the burning or looting of harvests.”