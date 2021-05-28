Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair says Belarus refused pilot's request to contact airline

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN (Reuters) - Belarusian air traffic control refused a request by a Ryanair pilot to contact the airline after being told of an alleged bomb threat, leaving him with no alternative but to land in Minsk, the Irish carrier said in a letter seen by Reuters. Belarus scrambled a warplane...

Europehot96.com

Northern Ireland protocol not a territorial threat to UK, Ireland says

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland are not a threat to the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom but simply a means of managing disruption from its exit from the European Union, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Tuesday. “Don’t know how many times this needs to be...
EconomyTelegraph

Ryanair sues Government for refusing to reopen borders

Ryanair is taking the Government to court over its refusal to reopen Britain’s borders, Michael O’Leary has told The Telegraph. The Irish airline will file a legal challenge as early as Thursday alongside a number of other operators over Boris Johnson’s handling of its “traffic light” travel system. Mr O’Leary...
Economyunherd.com

Is the EU about to crumble?

Almost five years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the bloc faces an existential question: which, if any, of the remaining 27 countries will be next?. European cohesion is threatened by a range of serious issues; some internal, some external. Mass migration and the challenge it poses to integration remains the most daunting challenge. Last year may have seen a lull in migrant crossings as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they are ramping back up, largely from Libya. (Indeed, it is surely only a matter of time before politicians fall prey to their usual smoke and mirrors rhetoric about the “benefits” of mass migration in the context of an ageing population, without much credence given to concerns for cultural integration or assimilation.)
Traveltripsavvy.com

The EU Has Agreed to Lift Travel Restrictions on American Tourists

The 27 member countries of the European Union announced on Wednesday a recommendation to begin lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. The decision, which was adopted in a meeting of EU representatives in Brussels, would allow Americans to enter the EU for non-essential travel. National governments will still have the final say over the requirement of test results and proof of vaccination for entry.
Europesamfordcrimson.com

Roman Protasevich: Belarus dissident seized from Ryanair plane

Image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionRoman Protasevich addressed opposition supporters in Gdansk, Poland, last August. Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich is in police detention in Minsk after the extraordinary diversion of his Ryanair flight from Greece, denounced by some as a "state hijacking". Mr Protasevich, 26, was until November 2020 editor of the...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Ryanair CEO Says Diverted Flight Had to Land in Belarus

LONDON (AP) — The pilot of a Ryanair flight that was diverted to Belarus last month, leading to the arrest of a dissident Belarusian journalist, had no alternative but to land the plane in Minsk, the head of the budget airline said Tuesday. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary appeared before a...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Ryanair boss calls Belarus diversion ‘a state-sponsored hijacking’

Ryanair’s chief executive has described the forced diversion of Ryanair flight FR4978 to Minsk as “a state-sponsored hijacking”.Michael O’Leary was giving evidence to a special enquiry by the Transport Select Committee into the incident.The routine flight departed Athens for the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on 23 May. Among the 132 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 737 were the prominent opposition activist, Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.The aircraft was 60 miles from its intended destination of Vilnius when the crew were informed of a potential security threat on board. The captain was urged to divert to the nearest...
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

WestJet introduces Amsterdam route, resumes London Gatwick

Canada’s WestJet is expanding its international network to include Amsterdam, the largest city in the Netherlands, as well as resuming service to London Gatwick (LGW). Flights between the airline’s Calgary (YYC) hub and Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) will begin on Aug. 5 using a 320-seat Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The route will initially operate twice a week, increasing to 3X-weekly from Sept. 9. The schedule is in place through Nov. 1.
IndustryCNN

Ryanair and British Airways could be sued for refusing refunds

Britain’s antitrust regulator is investigating whether Ryanair and British Airways broke the law by refusing to refund customers for flights that they could not legally take during coronavirus lockdowns. In a statement on Wednesday, the Competition and Markets Authority said that the airlines may have breached consumers’ legal rights by...
MilitaryWNMT AM 650

Belarus leader barely has say on Russia’s military action in Belarus: U.S. envoy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko barely has a say any longer about Russia’s military actions in Belarus because of his dependence on Moscow, U.S. Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher said on Wednesday. “It is Lukashenko, his willingness to increase dependency on Russia in every possible sphere, that has...
Europeomahanews.net

After arresting journalist aboard airline, EU bans Belarus airlines

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union, on Friday, prohibited all Belarusian airlines from flying in its airspace or landing at the airports of member countries, after the forcing down of a plane carrying an opposition journalist last month. Earlier this week, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a directive for...
LifestyleSeattle Times

EU bans overflight of its territory by Belarus airlines

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slapped a ban on the overflight of the 27-nation bloc’s airspace and the use of its airports by Belarus airlines, in the wake of Minsk’s decision to divert a Ryanair passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist last month. EU headquarters said in...
Aerospace & Defensekitco.com

Global airline body blasts EU safety regulator over Belarus ban

Global airline industry body IATA on Friday criticised a decision by European air safety regulators to ban overflights of Belarus amid outrage over its interception of a Ryanair (RYA.I) jet, saying aviation safety must never be "politicised". The broadside from IATA chief Willie Walsh came after the European Union Aviation...
EuropeUS News and World Report

EU Bans Belarus Airlines as Opposition Urges G7 Sanctions

BRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) -Belarus carriers will be banned from flying over European Union territory or having access to its airports from Friday, the bloc said, as the country's exiled opposition leader called for more joint Western sanctions. The EU decision is part of planned punitive measures against Belarus in response to...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Airlines clash with EASA over Belarus airspace restriction

Friction has emerged between airlines and the European safety regulator after the authority stepped up its response to last month’s Ryanair diversion incident over Belarus. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has informed national regulators through a safety directive that they “should ensure” that aircraft operators under their jurisdiction will not conduct operations within the Minsk flight information region.