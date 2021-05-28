Cancel
Forecast: Some sprinkles inland Saturday, better rain chances next week

By Meteorologist Andrew Adams
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 20 days ago
High pressure has kept the area dry recently, but that trend won’t continue for much longer.

More moisture will surge in as the high breaks down. Fortunately, Saturday still shapes up as a nice day outside. A few sprinkles will be possible inland, but our coastal community stays dry.

Sunday, rain chances bump up slightly, but that potential still remains inland. We are looking at a good “traditional weekend” for outdoor activities, especially in the mornings.

Memorial Day marks the end of the long weekend and the more noticeable shift in our pattern. While the morning still looks pleasant, scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely in the afternoon and evening.

This typical “rainy season” pattern continues through the next work week.

Humidity is also on the rise. While highs stay in the low 90s (very seasonable for us) heat indices rise back into the mid-90s next week.

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

