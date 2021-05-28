Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Punta Gorda, FL

Officers to step up boating patrol over Memorial Day weekend

By Samantha Serbin
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6kes_0aEQ7ovJ00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – As you head out on the water over Memorial Day weekend, so will law enforcement.

Thousands of boats will be out this weekend, and law enforcement officials said you should remember to wear a life jacket.

“It’s one of the busiest boating weekends out of the whole year,” Corporal J. Trufan with the Punta Gorda Police Department said. “We’ll have several officers out this weekend and we’ll have a team out looking specifically for impaired drivers.”

Drinking and boating is just as dangerous as drinking and driving. Alcohol is one of the biggest culprits in deadly boat crashes, but it’s not just those beers that are dangerous. Propellers are too.

“If you’re going to be close to other boats, you’re maneuvering an anchor stuff like that, just kill the engine,” Trufan said. “Because there’s going to be a lot of people walking around in the water stuff like that.”

Officials report holiday weekends can bring out boaters who rarely hit the water, so they suggested brushing up on safety policies and checking in on your equipment before heading out.

“Safety and fun at the same time,” Trufan said. “So it’s going to be a major boating weekend, there’s going to be a lot of people out there. I want to remind everybody to have fun but do it safely at the same time.”

Marine patrol can stop you for a safety check anytime- they don’t need probable cause. So make sure your operator is boating sober.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Punta Gorda, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Boating#Alcohol#Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Cape Coral break in foiled by barking dog

CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A Cape Coral family woke up in the middle of the night on Tuesday to police knocking at their door. Officers alerted the family that they believed two people were attempting to break into their vehicles. The neighbors across the street called 911 after they let their...
Collier County, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

One person shot outside Naples Waffle House

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – One woman was shot outside of a Waffle House in Naples early Saturday morning. Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed they responded to the shooting at around 2:31 a.m. outside of the Waffle House on Tollhouse Drive. Deputies said the shooting happened in the parking lot.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Kitten dies after Fort Myers man purposely injures it during argument with ex

FORT MYERS, Fla. – An 8-week-old kitten had to be euthanized after a Fort Myers man allegedly injured it on purpose during an argument with his ex-girlfriend. Fort Myers police said Dumetrice Wilson, 48, got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend on Sunday. During the argument, officers said Wilson grabbed the woman’s 8-week-old kitten and intentionally injured it severely.