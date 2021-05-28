Cancel
Movies

Sony Pictures Poised to Benefit as Independent Studio in Streaming Era, Tony Vinciquerra Claims

By Patrick Frater
Register Citizen
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures Entertainment intends to play the film and TV industry’s new era as an independent studio, committed to theatrical releasing, and with an expanded slate that gives it more options in streaming, says its chairman and CEO, Tony Vinciquerra. Speaking Thursday at parent company Sony Group’s investor relations day,...

www.registercitizen.com
Person
Tony Vinciquerra
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor To Headline ‘I Heart Murder’ At Sony

EXCLUSIVE: Following her breakout role as Daphne in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor looks to have found her next big film role. Sources tell Deadline she is set to star in Sony Pictures’ I Heart Murder, with Ingrid Goes West helmer Matt Spicer directing. The screenplay is written by Tom O’Donnell and Spicer. Academy Award winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment will produce.
MoviesCNET

Fast and Furious 9 isn't streaming on HBO Max, sorry

Fast and Furious 9, or F9, is the latest flick in the Fast and the Furious franchise, and it finally hit theaters Friday, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its release. But while fans may flood cinemas to take it in on the big screen, anyone hoping to stream it at home will be disappointed -- Fast and Furious 9 won't be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time it's in theaters, nor on any other service for now. It should be available to stream on Max eventually but not for months.
BusinessVoice of America

Spielberg’s Film Company to Partner with Netflix

Award-winning American film director Steven Spielberg has just signed a new deal with Netflix. The movie streaming service is joining forces with Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Partners, to make several films each year. The partnership is a big step for Netflix as it faces competition from other streaming services. The...
ComicsComicBook

Made in Abyss Live-Action Film in the Works With Sony

A new live-action version of Akihito Tsukushi's Made in Abyss is reportedly now in the works for Sony! Made in Abyss was one of the biggest anime breakouts when it first released back in 2017, but in the years since has become even bigger than it was during its initial airing. Not only has the franchise branched out with two compilation feature films and a sequel, but a brand new video game adaptation and second full season of the TV anime series slated for next year. Now it's going to branch out into a whole new medium once more with a western live-action production.
Moviesmyanimelist.net

Columbia Pictures Produces 'Made in Abyss' Hollywood Live-Action Film

Entertainment news outlet Deadline reported on Friday that Akihito Tsukushi's Made in Abyss manga is in the early stages of being adapted into a Hollywood live-action film by Columbia Pictures. Sony, Vertigo Entertainment, and actor Masi Oka (Death Note Netflix live-action) are on board as producers. Kevin McMullen (Low Tide,...
Andover, MAhomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Holds Private Less-Lethal Security Onboarding & Training Event at Sony Pictures Studios, A New Byrna Customer

ANDOVER, Mass., June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced that the Company recently conducted its first on-site training program for private security at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. The purpose of the event was to train and certify Sony's security personnel in the safe and effective use of the Byrna less-lethal platform, with which Sony has equipped its security team for use in patrolling the studio's 53-acre studio as well as other locations in Southern California. For a video demonstration of the training program, please click here.
MoviesBox Office Mojo

‘F9’ Brings The Blockbuster Back

This is the weekend Hollywood has been waiting for. F9: The Fast Saga finally opens in the U.S. after over a year of delays, and it is the first major blockbuster release of the summer. It’s been a rocky summer movie season, with one bonafide hit (A Quiet Place Part II), a string of disappointments (Peter Rabbit 2, In The Heights, Spiral), and films that came somewhere in between (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Cruella). It is hard to know exactly where the industry stands and how to diagnose the lackluster grosses of many films. On one hand, there is still some segment of the audience that is reluctant to go back to the movies, and VOD availability for many films could be diminishing the turnout. On the other hand, maybe many of the films released so far have just not been the right films to draw the audience back. F9 might just be the movie to change that for many, and it feels like a test for the industry, letting us know how “back to normal” we really are.
BusinessAnimation Magazine

Wattpad & WEBTOON Merge Studio Divisions into Fan-Driven Entertainment Outfit

Wattpad, the global multi-platform entertainment company for original stories and leading social storytelling platform, and WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform, today announced that the companies will merge their studio divisions to create Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. Leveraging the global fandoms from WEBTOON and Wattpad’s combined audience of more than 166 million people, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios will create an innovative multi-format studio making global fan and data-driven TV shows, films and books.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

As AGC Enters Cannes With 'Moonfall' and More, the Independent Studio Continues Plans for Growth

Most studios have struggled to keep high-level productions free of COVID-19 in the past year: Blockbusters such as “Mission: Impossible 7” and “The Batman” periodically paused as a result of positive cases. But AGC Studios and Centropolis’ sci-fi thriller “Moonfall” — one of the most expensive indie pics in years, with a budget of $140 million (second only to Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”) — has been wholly shot during the pandemic without any setbacks.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

“It’s Not Slowing Down”: Streaming Fuels Demand for Film and TV Restoration

As platforms bulk up on library deals, studios are increasingly remastering more titles for new audiences. With the launch of major streaming services and fewer new movies released during the pandemic, there’s been an insatiable appetite for content, prompting viewers to rediscover old favorites. That has fueled an explosion in the demand for library titles — and the restoration work to reintroduce those films and shows.
BusinessSFGate

EA Buys Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic Mobile Games Studio for $1.4 Billion

Electronic Arts will buy Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic mobile games studio — developer of popular title “Golf Clash” — for $1.4 billion in cash, the companies announced. AT&T said the remaining Warner Bros. Games portfolio will become part of the recently announced WarnerMedia-Discovery merged entity after that deal closes, expected...
Moviesbostonnews.net

Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Hasbro, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Activision Blizzard

HTF MI added a new research study on Global Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Kids Animation Show and a Drama market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2020 Impact on Kids Animation Show and a Drama Market leaders and emerging players. Some of the players that are included as part of study are Warner Bros, Nintendo, Hasbro, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Activision Blizzard, Netease, Bandai Namco Group, Microsoft, Disney, Toei Animation, NBCUniversal, Sony, Framestore & Tencent.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘A Teacher’ Creator Hannah Fidell Strikes First-Look Deal With FX Productions

Hannah Fidell, creator of Kate Mara drama A Teacher, is staying in business with FX. The writer, director and producer has struck a first-look deal with FX Productions. It comes after her FX on Hulu miniseries, which also starred Nick Robinson, launched in November. The series is based on her indie drama, which was her feature film directorial debut.