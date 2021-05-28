Seneca – Wallace Lee Spoon, 86, husband of the late Esther Lee Freeman Spoon, passed away Thursday, May 27th, 2021 at his residence. Born in Westminster, he was the son of the Lee Spoon and Effie Lee Sullivan Spoon. Wallace retired from the textile industry, a member of the Masonic Lodge #92, a Hejaz Shriner, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Seneca Chapter #5, and a member of Seneca Church of God of Prophecy Church. Wallace was an avid hunter who had a great passion for raising, black and tan and blue tick hunting dogs.