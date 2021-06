SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Gavin Newsom today launched " Vax for the Win ," a new multi-faceted vaccine incentive program designed to motivate Californians to get their vaccination leading up to the state's reopening on June 15. The incentives aim to give an extra nudge to those who still need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially those in hard-to-reach communities, while also thanking everyone who has already been vaccinated.