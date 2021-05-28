Rage Against the Machine, Serj Tankian, Roger Waters + More Sign Letter of Solidarity for Palestine in Israeli Conflict
Earlier this month, Rage Against the Machine expressed their support for the Palestinian people in the ongoing conflict with Israel. Now they've joined with a large group of musicians drafting a letter sharing their solidarity with the people of Palestine and asking for public support and government action in order to hopefully help the Palestinians "live in a world without segregation and apartheid."103gbfrocks.com