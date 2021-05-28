Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rage Against the Machine, Serj Tankian, Roger Waters + More Sign Letter of Solidarity for Palestine in Israeli Conflict

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month, Rage Against the Machine expressed their support for the Palestinian people in the ongoing conflict with Israel. Now they've joined with a large group of musicians drafting a letter sharing their solidarity with the people of Palestine and asking for public support and government action in order to hopefully help the Palestinians "live in a world without segregation and apartheid."

103gbfrocks.com
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Serj Tankian
Person
Julian Casablancas
Person
Michelle Bachelet
Person
Patti Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian Refugees#Palestinian People#Palestinians#Rage Against The Machine#Israeli#Settler Colonial#Muslim#Arab#Hamas#Al Jazeera#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle EastAntiwar.com

On ‘Conflict,’ ‘Peace, and Genocide”: Time for New Language on Palestine and Israel

On May 25, famous American actor, Mark Ruffalo, tweeted an apology for suggesting that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza. "I have reflected and wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide’," Ruffalo wrote, adding, "It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful and is being used to justify anti-Semitism, here and abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole."
Middle EastTimes Herald-Record

Letter: Israelis always expected to make concessions

Israel is the only country expected to make concessions for peace. In 2000 Israelis negotiated, 98% percent of the West Bank, for peace. Arafat turned it down, and consecutively, started suicide bombing, Jews, in cafes, buses, malls, and markets,. In 2008, Israeli soldiers escorted 8,500 Israelis out of their homes...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not the Palestinian Authority

Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.
Relationshipsintpolicydigest.org

Children in the Crosshairs: How the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Places Children at Greater Risk

After nearly two weeks of fighting, a ceasefire was agreed to between Israel and Hamas. There are no guarantees that this latest ceasefire will hold. As with previous ceasefires, this one is equally as tenuous. The violence and bloodshed characterizing this conflict has been ongoing for many years with no end in sight unless and until sensible and reasonable leadership on both sides takes hold. At present, this is unlikely.
ProtestsColumbia Basin Herald

Israel braces for unrest from right-wing Jerusalem march

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israeli ultranationalists gathered Tuesday near Jerusalem's Old City ahead of a contentious march that threatened to spark renewed violence just weeks after a war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The planned march in east Jerusalem has posed a test for Israel's fragile new...
Protestsachsstinger.com

Israel-Palestine Conflict Sparks Global Protest

Earlier this month, there has been a surge in fairly large protests that first erupted in East Jerusalem. The protests started after a decision has been made by the Supreme Court of Israel. 71 protesters were injured and 3 protesters were killed, and the protesters that were injured and killed were from Palestine.
Middle EastConcord Monitor

My Turn: A third way to view the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

‘Complexity’ is the lingua franca of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. How could it not be, as Israelis celebrate the establishment of a Jewish State in 1948 as their “Independence Day,” and Palestinians refer to the same events as the “Nakba” (“catastrophe”). Two intertwined yet competing belief systems, leaving Israelis to gird themselves for perpetual conflict and Palestinians yearning for national self-determination and communal dignity unfulfilled.
Middle EastConcord Monitor

Letter: Middle East conflict

It seems everyone but Israel agrees that creating separate Israeli and Palestinian states is a solution to the current impasse between the two sides. The current situation is that the Israelis systematically deprive the Palestinians of equal right so that they can maintain a Jewish state. Former President Jimmy Carter rightly called this apartheid and a moral outrage.
Middle Eastthejewishstar.com

Israeli Arab fix: Between conflict and containment

One of the most delicate terms in Israeli identity discourse is “Arab citizens of Israel.”. Jews citing this term use it to make a distinction between “Israeli” Arabs and “Palestinian” Arabs, and to imply differences in their attitudes toward the State of Israel and its institutions. There are substantive differences between the legal status of Arab citizens in Israel, Jerusalem’s Arabs (who are non-citizen residents) and the Arabs of the territories (most of whom are residents of the Palestinian Authority). But in the world of identities, the spoken word is mightier than the written law.
Middle EastPort Townsend Leader

Support a secular, democratic Palestine | Letter to the editor

“Hamas made us bomb them!” is the totality of the argument of the pro-Zionist letter writers this past week. Hamas is a reactionary organization, nurtured by Israel on its founding in the ’80s as a counter to the then more radical PLO, steeped in religious obscurantism like the fascist leadership in Israel and the Trumpists here. Hamas offers no way forward for Palestinians.
Palestine, WVHerald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Racist Israel is the aggressor in Palestine

The recent violence between Hamas and Israel was not started by Hamas. Rather, it was started by Israel. It was sparked when racist Israeli settlers illegally tried to evict Palestinian families out of Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in East Jerusalem. At the same time, Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa mosque during a prayer service.
Middle EastArkansas Online

Israeli official warns against inciting violence

JERUSALEM -- Fears of renewed unrest in Israel heightened over the weekend, leading the country's internal security director to issue a rare public warning about what he called rising levels of incitement after rightist efforts to derail progress toward a new coalition government. Far-right Jewish activists announced plans for a...
WorldTelegraph

Whitworth director apologises for ‘one-sided’ statement after declaring ‘solidarity with Palestine’

The director of one of the country’s leading art galleries has apologised for being “one-sided” after declaring the institution’s “solidarity with Palestine”. Alistair Hudson, director of The Whitworth Gallery in Manchester, issued an apology after the gallery uploaded a statement expressing its stance on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The statement, signed off by Mr Hudson, said: “We stand in solidarity with Palestine and with decolonisation efforts everywhere.”
Middle Eastdelawarepublic.org

Civilians Paid A Steep Price For Destroyed Tunnels In Israeli-Hamas Conflict

During the recent conflict in Gaza, the Israeli military focused on a key target - hundreds of miles of tunnels, tunnels used by Hamas and other Islamist militants. Israel says the tunnels signify a new type of warfare it has to counter, but efforts to destroy the underground networks are having serious unintended consequences, as NPR's Jackie Northam reports from Jerusalem.
Middle Eaststudybreaks.com

The Israel-Palestine Conflict Is Complicated and Has a Long History

Israel and Palestine have been at odds for decades but Israel’s recent and brutal attacks on innocent Palestinians has placed a spotlight on the two territories. As the Ottoman Empire began to disintegrate in the midst of World War I, the British Empire announced its support for a “national home for the Jewish people” in then Ottoman-controlled Palestine. The State of Israel would be founded 31 years later, and in the years since, the area between the Dead Sea and the Mediterranean Sea — known as the Holy Land — has seen much violence and conflict, as both Palestinians and Israelis believe they have a right to the land.
Middle Eastdecrypt.co

Hamas Sees Surge in Bitcoin Donations Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict

Hamas has been blocked from using traditional financial services. Image: Shutterstock. Hamas has seen a recent uptick in Bitcoin donations during the latest conflict. Bitcoin has often be used in circumstances where relevant parties are blocked from traditional finance rails. According to a senior Hamas official quoted in the Wall...
Religionheritagefl.com

Hamas leader: 'God has decreed we must attack Tel Aviv'

(JNS) - Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, told a group of students and academics in Gaza on Saturday that the terrorist organization has the capability to demolish Tel Aviv and that Israel had only destroyed 3 percent of Gaza's tunnel network last month during "Operation Guardian of the Walls."