Who Is The Star In The Yves Saint Laurent Libre Commercial?

Mary-Kate and Ashley’s story originally appeared in i-D's The New Worldwi-De Issue, no. 363, Summer 2021. Order your copy here. It started with a simple white T-shirt. In 2006, at the height of Hollywood’s trashiest and fashion’s blingiest logimania phases, a label sprung up in New York with a soft, slouchy silken tee that took a year and a half to perfect. With a single French seam running down the back, it was carefully designed to prevent awkward bunching and rippling. Just as a spade is a spade to some, a T-shirt is just a T-shirt. For others, the simpler the garment, the more noticeable its flaws. It’s an existential meditation on discipline, rigour and the eternal quest for perfection. But back then, shoppers at Barneys would be hard pressed to find the names of the shirt’s designers. The label? Technically, there wasn’t one. In lieu of a monogrammed tab on the inside back of the tee hung a delicate gold chain. No name. No label. No explanation required.