No. 2 Lena-Winslow/Stockton wins wrestling battle over No. 1 Dakota

Freeport Journal Standard
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON — This round goes to Lena-Winslow/Stockton. Two of Illinois' perennial powerhouse wrestling programs in Class 1A, Le-Win/Stockton and Dakota, went head to head for the first and only time Thursday night in this COVID-19-delayed and then -shortened campaign, and it was closer than it appeared from the final score. No. 2-ranked Le-Win/Stockton earned a 40-28 win over Dakota, the No. 1-ranked team in the latest 1A poll, but it took three overtime victories in a row midway through and four OT wins altogether for Le-Win/Stockton to pull it out.

