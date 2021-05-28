If you saw my COVID patients, you'd know we're still in danger. Don't be a vaccine straggler.

A more transmissible version of coronavirus—called Delta—is in America, and virus experts are yelling from the rooftops about how dangerous it is. In fact, it could cause another spike this summer. Yet in some states, vaccination rates remain distressingly low, threatening to prolong this pandemic for everyone—and putting citizens of those states in danger. "Connecticut, for example where I am, shows no upsurge of infection, but" other states "show very substantial upsurges of infection. That's based entirely on how much population wide immunity you have based on vaccination," former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told Face the Nation. Read on to see if your state is one in which you'd be in peril—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.