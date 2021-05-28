Freeze Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 05:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT/7 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Central and portions of western North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT/7 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation.alerts.weather.gov