Freeze Warning issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 05:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Grant; Sioux FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MDT/8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM MDT/8 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation.alerts.weather.gov