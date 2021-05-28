Aintree fire: Hospice 'humbled' by help offers after warehouse blaze

ESTIMATE: $250.00-$300.00. Artist: Edward Burne-Jones - Title: The Adoration of the Magi - Medium: Fine Art Reproduction Giclee on Canvas - Image Size: Approximately 13.75 inches x 20 inches - Unframed on Unstretched Canvas - Biography: Sir Edward Coley Burne-Jones, (28 August 1833 - 17 June 1898) was a British artist and designer associated with the phase of the Pre-Raphaelite movement, who worked with William Morris on decorative arts as a founding partner in Morris, Marshall, Faulkner & Co. - Burne-Jones was involved in the rejuvenation of the tradition of stained glass art in Britain; his works include windows in St. Philip's Cathedral, Birmingham, St Martin in the Bull Ring, Birmingham, Holy Trinity Church, Sloane Square, Chelsea, St Peter and St Paul parish church in Cromer, St Martin's Church in Brampton, Cumbria (the church designed by Philip Webb), St Michael's Church, Brighton, Trinity Church in Frome, All Saints, Jesus Lane, Cambridge, St Edmund Hall and Christ Church, two colleges of the University of Oxford. His stained glass works also feature in St Anne's Church, Brown Edge, Staffordshire Moorlands and St Edward the Confessor church at Cheddleton Staffordshire. Burne-Jones's early paintings show the inspiration of Dante Gabriel Rossetti, but by the 1860s Burne-Jones was discovering his own artistic "voice". - In 1877, he was persuaded to show eight oil paintings at the Grosvenor Gallery (a new rival to the Royal Academy). These included The Beguiling of Merlin. The timing was right and he was taken up as a herald and star of the new Aesthetic Movement. Burne-Jones worked in crafts; including designing ceramic tiles, jewellery, tapestries and mosaics.