Aintree fire: Hospice 'humbled' by help offers after warehouse blaze

BBC
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hospice boss has said he is "overwhelmed and humbled" by "amazing offers of help" after the charity's shop and warehouse were destroyed by fire. The building on Warbreck Moor, Aintree, was decimated in the blaze on Tuesday. Mike Parr, chief executive of St Joseph's Hospice, said: "It was devastating....

www.bbc.com
