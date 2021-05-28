Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities analysts also recently commented on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.88.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cni#Railway Company#Cni#Loop Capital#Vertical Research#Scotiabank#National Bank Financial#Bank Of America#Cnr#The Thomson Reuters#Agf Investments Llc#Sageworth Trust Co#Hhm Wealth Advisors Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 226,289 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.48% of PBF Logistics worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Swiss National Bank Buys 2,500 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Up 0.1%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $92.97. 156,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 368,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 143.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
modernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Rite Aid worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

TEF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. New Street Research raised Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.
Stocksanalystratings.com

The Chairman of Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ) is Selling Shares

In addition to Norman Murray Edwards, 9 other CNQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Based on Canadian Natural’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.02 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.65 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.28 billion. The company has a one-year high of $38.00 and a one-year low of $14.85. CNQ’s market cap is $44.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.60.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. NYSE LCI opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,590 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fiera Capital Corp Buys 3,685 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 298.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

AIRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.