Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.