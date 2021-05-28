Evie Hantzopoulos: A Greek Candidate for District 22

Greek-American Evie Hantzopoulos is running for the New York City Council in District 22 in the Borough of Queens, which includes Astoria, the area of Queens that is most Greek.She is a community builder, advocate, and progressive leader who has dedicated her life to social justice, youth empowerment, and working towards a just, equitable, and sustainable world. Now she is running for the seat previously held by Costa Constantinidis.Evie Hantzopoulos was born and raised in Peabody, MA. In 1990 she moved to Brooklyn, studied journalism and international relations and the she...