Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.