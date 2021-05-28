Cancel
Financial Reports

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

By Christopher Mengel
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.61). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

