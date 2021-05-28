Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 124 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)
Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com