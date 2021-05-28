Cancel
Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 124 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Botty Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Botty Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 682,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,518,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Global Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 0.7% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $512,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $268,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $738,479.49 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $59.55

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 13th total of 859,900 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Hold

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.13.
MarketsWKRB News

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 511,793 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 449,569 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 47,915 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.12% of Qualys at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.