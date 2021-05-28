Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania, nation moving in wrong direction on needed gun safety reform [editorial]

By THE LNP
Lancaster Online
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE ISSUE: Republicans who control the Pennsylvania Legislature advanced bills this week to expand gun rights, The Associated Press reported Tuesday. “In the House Judiciary Committee, Republicans passed a bill to allow people to carry a loaded firearm openly or concealed, without a permit, and revived legislation to make it easier for people or gun-rights organizations to sue municipalities over firearms ordinances that are stricter than state law,” the AP wrote.

