Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.