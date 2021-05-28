Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group
KBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of €104.42 ($122.84).