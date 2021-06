It will certainly be a full-circle moment if Dave Dombrowski manages to pull off a trade that brings Max Scherzer to Philadelphia. After all, Scherzer’s dominance really began in Detroit when Dombrowski orchestrated a three-way trade with the Diamondbacks and Yankees. Scherzer had made his MLB debut with the DBacks in 2008, and compiled a 3.86 ERA over 46 games in two seasons with them. In his first season as a Tiger in 2010, he posted a 3.50 ERA over 31 starts. Scherzer won his first Cy Young as a Tiger in 2013, the same year he became a wins leader for the first time and began his streak of 7 consecutive All-Star appearances.