A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.