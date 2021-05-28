Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The Home Depot Stock Forecast, Price & News

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll be blown away by how easy it is to turn Wall Street's biggest advantage into your secret weapon. You won't see this anywhere else… and these spots WILL NOT last long. The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers. The company also offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows; and professional installation in various categories sold through its stores and in-home sales programs, as well as acts as a general contractor to provide installation services to its do-it-for-me customers through third-party installers. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, handymen, property managers, building service contractors, and specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It also sells its products online. As of January 31, 2021, the company operated 2,296 retail stores in the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam; Canada; and Mexico. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Home Improvement#Home Maintenance#The Home Depot Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Ethic Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Real EstateProvidence Business News

‘Searing hot’ demand for homes depletes R.I.’s housing stock, driving up prices

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island real estate market is red hot these days as prices rise, inventory dives and the volume of sales in the state shows no sign of slowing down. The median price of a single-family home in Rhode Island in May was $365,000, a rise of 17.9% year over year, according to data released Wednesday by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. The median sale price of a home in the state was $349,000 one month prior.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsMoney Morning

This Gap Stock Price Is Not the Buy Opportunity You Think

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) rolled out the first product in this much-hyped clothing collection in collaboration with Kayne West last week. The bright blue puffer jacket was made available for pre-order, and it was a hit. As anticipation grew, the Gap stock price went on an 84% run year to...
Retailmaritime-executive.com

Retailer Home Depot Charters Boxship to Maintain Supply Chain

After months of reports of capacity and equipment shortages highlighting the challenges retailers are having getting merchandise to their stores, one of the largest big-box stores in North America, Home Depot, has taken the extraordinary step of chartering a containership to maintain its supply chain. It is the first time in the company’s 40-year history that it has gone to such extremes to fill its shelves.
Retailtheloadstar.com

Home Depot charters its own containership to safeguard against delays

Transport “has risen to the C-suite level” at retailers – in such a way that US retail giant The Home Depot has chartered a ship. The third-largest US importer by volume of ocean containers, said that while transport suppliers had “largely honoured” capacity commitments, owing to high demand and lack of capacity, it had been forced to take additional measures to support its supply chain. While the company has used some air freight, and bought ocean capacity on the spot market, this could cost as much as four times more than contracted rates. The Home Depot ship begins services next month.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Home Depot vs Lowe’s: Which Home Improvement Stock Should You Buy?

Today’s real estate market favors the seller as there are constraints on the number of homes going up for sale. Housing prices are increasing in many parts of the country due to limited supply. Consumers, most of whom received several rounds of government stimulus, are also attempting to maximize their selling price by making improvements to their homes. This has been a significant tailwind to the home improvement stocks.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings for Home Depot

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 15 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Home Depot evaluate the company at an average price target of $343.0 with a high of $386.00 and a low of $288.00.
RetailFOXBusiness

Sam's Club getting into home improvement business, competing with Home Depot, Lowe's

Walmart-owned Sam's Club is trying to nab a share of the home improvement market amid the busiest season for renovations. It's a market that's currently dominated by other heavy hitters in the industry although the two biggest names, Lowe's and The Home Depot, only account for 30% of it, according to Liz Suzuki, senior hardlines retail analyst at Bank of America Securities.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report sales of $40.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.44 billion and the highest is $41.68 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $38.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.
RetailHighsnobiety

Japanese Boutiques Are Reselling Home Depot Buckets

Sneaker resale makes some sense, sure, in so far as limited numbers of covetable kicks mean that there just aren't enough shoes to go around, driving up the price. But Oreos and app invites? Crazy. Still, if someone's willing to pay scalper prices, there's always going to be a reseller in the wings. On today's edition of who's buying what for how much??, we have actual Home Depot buckets, being flipped at boutiques across Japan.
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

Goldman joins ranks of Centaline, Cushman and Morgan Stanley in forecasting rise in Hong Kong home prices this year

US investment bank Goldman Sachs has joined a chorus of property market observers forecasting an increase in Hong Kong home prices this year. “Given high property prices, very low interest rates but an improving economy, we expect gradual property price increases in line with household income growth for the residential market,” the bank said in a report led by analyst Gurpreet Singh Sahi. “We believe (an) easing of Covid-19-related border restrictions between Hong Kong and mainland China would benefit the sale of luxury residential flats, Central office take-up and retail premises’ rent.”
Economytradinggods.net

Comparison of Home Depot to Lowe’s

For this week’s Subscriber Request Tuesday, I will be comparing Home Depot to Lowe’s. It is almost uncanny how Home Depot and Lowe’s have operating histories that parallel each other very closely. If you did not have the name of the company on the FAST Graph, you would have trouble telling one from the other. However, even though their records have been similar, there are differences. Home Depot is bigger, and as a result grows at a slightly lower rate. Nevertheless, both companies have excellent long-term records of growth, and both have generated strong returns for their long-term shareholders.
Industrymytotalretail.com

Home Depot Reserved its Own Ship Amid Global Shipping Challenges

The Home Depot made the decision to contract its own container ship, CNBC reported. The home improvement retailer made this decision amid global shipping issues, such as congested ports, container shortages and slowed shipments as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks. Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy...
Stockssharewise.com

T.Rowe Price Group Inc. Stock

The T.Rowe Price Group Inc. stock is trending slightly upwards today, with an increase of €0.20 (0.120%) compared to yesterday's price. With 1 Sell predictions and 1 Buy predictions the community sentiment towards the T.Rowe Price Group Inc. stock is not clear.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Have You Missed This Reopening Stock?

With the effects of the pandemic beginning to ease on the U.S. economy, investors are taking a new interest in companies that will benefit from more normal demand. But this isn't the only way to play the reopening trade. Another one is to invest in the companies that provide services to these consumer-oriented businesses. One business at the center of this action is Prologis (NYSE:PLD), which is the biggest logistics real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.
Economyfreightwaves.com

Home Depot now has its own ship. That’s an ominous sign

One of America’s largest retailers, Home Depot (NYSE: HD), has just reserved a ship for its sole use. The move underscores just how tight trans-Pacific capacity has become and how worried retailers are about getting goods on shelves at any cost. In an article published Sunday, CNBC interviewed Home Depot...
Retailmactrast.com

HomePod Now Sold Out on Apple’s US Online Store and Retail Stores

Apple appears to have finally exhausted its stock of the original but discontinued HomePod in the United States. As of Monday morning, the full-sized HomePod shows “Sold Out” for both the black and white HomePods. The black model had been sold out in the US for a while now, but...