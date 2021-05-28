The Home Depot Stock Forecast, Price & News

You'll be blown away by how easy it is to turn Wall Street's biggest advantage into your secret weapon. You won't see this anywhere else… and these spots WILL NOT last long. The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers. The company also offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows; and professional installation in various categories sold through its stores and in-home sales programs, as well as acts as a general contractor to provide installation services to its do-it-for-me customers through third-party installers. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, handymen, property managers, building service contractors, and specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It also sells its products online. As of January 31, 2021, the company operated 2,296 retail stores in the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam; Canada; and Mexico. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.