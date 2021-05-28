Cancel
Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

By Ed Jones
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Botty Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Botty Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Blackstone Group Inc Sells 5,175,000 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $512,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $738,479.49 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $59.55

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $31.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Grows By 52.3%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the May 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (SNNY) to be Acquired for $18.75/sh by Rhodium BA Holdings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: SNNY) ("Sunnyside" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Rhodium BA Holdings LLC ("Rhodium"), a New York-based private equity group, to acquire the Company and its subsidiary, Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington ("Sunnyside Federal"). The Company and DLP Bancshares have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced merger agreement, dated March 16, 2021, (the "Initial Merger Agreement") and Rhodium has paid a termination fee to DLP Bancshares with respect thereto.
StocksWKRB News

Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Hold

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.13.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “
MarketsWKRB News

Reviewing Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) & UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings. 64.4% of Finance Of America Companies...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wilen Investment Management CORP. Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.