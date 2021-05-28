Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)
Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com