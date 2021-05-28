Cancel
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

By Emily Schoerning
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 142.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Botty Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Botty Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,346 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,956 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 833,557 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,557 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Terminix Global worth $174,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at $23,592,521.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,232,672 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,672 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.40% of Datadog worth $103,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $59.55

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 273.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Alleghany worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Hold

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Ichor worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,881 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Qurate Retail worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Atb Cap Markets Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Underperform

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wilen Investment Management CORP. Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.