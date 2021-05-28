This Week's Sky at a Glance, May 28 – June 5

It looks like a pretty cloudy week across most of Northeast Georgia, but if any clear night skies do break out a near non-existent moon will lend to great dark-sky conditions. Partial Solar Eclipse: The biggest story of the week is an annular solar eclipse that will be occurring across parts of North America. Here in Northeast Georgia there will be a partial solar eclipse, and much like the lunar eclipse of two weeks ago it will be minor and very difficult to see. In fact, parts of the area won’t be able to see any of it. The eclipse will be ongoing at sunrise Wednesday and the sun will only be around 5-8% covered in the best areas near the far northeast corner of the state (Rabun County, namely). If you have a VERY good eastern horizon and a pair of solar glasses take a peak right as the sun comes up on Wednesday, but don’t expect the dazzling show we saw in August of 2017 and if you live south/west of roughly a Blairsville to Cleveland to Toccoa line don’t expect to see anything at all. The partial eclipse will last just a few minutes past sunrise.