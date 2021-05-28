Cancel
Astronomy

This Week's Sky at a Glance, May 28 – June 5

By Alan MacRobert
skyandtelescope.org
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNova Cassiopeiae, continued: It's been 10 weeks since Nova Cas 2021 (V1405 Cas) erupted to shine at about magnitude 7.7. Surprisingly, it has stayed about that bright ever since — except for swelling to about 5.3, faint naked-eye visibility, for a week in early-mid May. As of May 28th it was holding at about 7.6.

skyandtelescope.org
AstronomyYubaNet

What’s Up in the sky – June 2021

Following last month’s total lunar eclipse, June brings us a solar eclipse. On June 10th, the Moon will slip briefly between Earth and the Sun, partially obscuring our local star from view. Whereas May’s lunar eclipse was best viewed around the Pacific, this month’s solar eclipse will be a treat...
Astronomynowhabersham.com

The sky this week: A Pole and a Glob

It looks like a pretty cloudy week across most of Northeast Georgia, but if any clear night skies do break out a near non-existent moon will lend to great dark-sky conditions. Partial Solar Eclipse: The biggest story of the week is an annular solar eclipse that will be occurring across parts of North America. Here in Northeast Georgia there will be a partial solar eclipse, and much like the lunar eclipse of two weeks ago it will be minor and very difficult to see. In fact, parts of the area won’t be able to see any of it. The eclipse will be ongoing at sunrise Wednesday and the sun will only be around 5-8% covered in the best areas near the far northeast corner of the state (Rabun County, namely). If you have a VERY good eastern horizon and a pair of solar glasses take a peak right as the sun comes up on Wednesday, but don’t expect the dazzling show we saw in August of 2017 and if you live south/west of roughly a Blairsville to Cleveland to Toccoa line don’t expect to see anything at all. The partial eclipse will last just a few minutes past sunrise.
AstronomyEl Defensor Chieftain

June Skies

If your travels find you in the northeastern United States or in the Canadian provinces of Quebec or Ontario, on the morning of June 10th, all or parts of an Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours. Because of its distance from the Earth, the Moon will not cover the entire Sun as it passes in front of it. The northeast will see only a partial eclipse beginning as early as 5:06 a.m. EDT in New Hampshire. To witness the complete annularity you would need to travel to northern Ontario or northwestern Quebec just east of Hudson Bay. Most of the eclipse action will happen between 5:00 and 6:30 a.m. EDT depending on your location.
Astronomymyheraldreview.com

Backyard Astronomer: June’s sky highlights

June nights start rather late. The end of “astronomical twilight,” which defines the start of night, occurs after 9 pm on June evenings. The summer solstice on the 20th boasts the longest day and the shortest night of the year. Yet, warm temperatures and clear skies beckon and there are plenty of celestial treasures to delight stargazers this month.
Astronomy920wmok.com

Night Sky Watch for June 2021

(Old Farmer’s Almanac) June 10 brings an “annular solar eclipse” in southern Ontario, Canada, at at 5:49 A.M. Eastern Time. The Moon covers all of the Sun’s disk except the outer rim, creating a dramatic “ring of fire”. Millions more people in eastern U.S. and Canada will see a dramatic...
PhotographyEarth & Sky

Photos of the moon and the Beehive

On June 13 and 14, 2021, the young moon and the famous Beehive star cluster paired up in the west after sunset. And some EarthSky friends captured them!. The photo below is from June 13, when the 3-day-old crescent moon was above the red planet Mars, now appearing exceedingly faint, especially in contrast to its brightness half a year ago. Meanwhile, the Beehive cluster – in the constellation Cancer the Crab – floated out to the side.
Astronomynorthforker.com

How to watch this week’s partial eclipse, and other events to watch for in the summer sky

The interior of the Custer Observatory dome, which houses the largest refracting telescope of its type in the United States. (Photo Credit: Cynthia Cichanowicz) Surrounded by dark stretches of water, the North Fork offers some of the best stargazing on Long Island, with the Milky Way frequently visible in summer. And you don’t need expensive equipment to see a lot more of the universe. “Galileo would be jealous of the binoculars or telescopes you can get at Wal-Mart,” joked Steven Bellavia, senior member of the Custer Institute and Observatory in Southold.
Animalsinaturalist.org

Observation of the week – May 29 to June 4, 2021

Our fourth OOTW for the 2021 Butterfly Blitz is a species that I can’t believe we’ve never featured before – the Cabbage White, seen in this observation by Kristie (@sassarella1979) and her daughter Taya. Cabbage White butterflies seem like they’re everywhere. They are probably the butterfly species seen the most...
Astronomyinterlochenpublicradio.org

Happily Ever After Despite Eclipse: this week on the Storyteller's Night Sky

This week I’m assuming we’ve all heard fairy tales about what happens when you forget to invite all the fairy godmothers to the much-longed-for baby’s christening. Unbeknownst to the baby, some evil curse settles into the destiny, and the whole course of the life is then motivated by trying to navigate around the curse so the bitter doom it foretells never befalls.
SocietyWDBJ7.com

Father’s Day the longest day of 2021 on a quiet week up in the sky

(WHSV) - A quiet week up in the sky but the summer solstice arrives on Father’s Day indicating the longest day of the year. Over the next week, only 1 minute of daylight will be gained as we lead up to the summer solstice on Sunday. Sunrise is at its earliest time of the year at 5:50 am. By Sunday June 20th, sunrise will move to 5:51 am. Sunsets will continue to move later in the evening from 8:40 pm to 8:42 pm. This will bring us up to 14 hours and 51 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 9 minutes of darkness.
AstronomyVoice of America

This Week's Space News

Astronauts working outside the International Space Station prepare for prime-time power. Plus, NASA readies for the moon while a U.S. Congressman asks a puzzling question about changing its orbit. VOA's Arash Arabasadi brings us the Week in Space. Produced by: Arash Arabasadi.
ScienceWJFW-TV

The discovery of Yooperlites

Brimley - Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a diverse shoreline filled with sandy beaches, towering cliffs, and rocky shores. Upper Peninsula native, Erik Rintamaki, has been rock hunting for almost his entire life. He started young, with his father. Rintamaki would take to the shores and look for agates.
Aerospace & Defensewktvjournal.org

Two US spacewalks to air on WKTV this week

Wednesday, June 16, WKTV will be featuring the first of two scheduled International Space Station U.S. spacewalks. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and astronaut Thomas Pesquet, from the European Space Agency, will venture outside the space station Wednesday morning for the Expedition 65 Spacewalk #74 to install the first IRPSA solar array on the P6 Truss fro the 2B Channel Power System.
Sciencemythcreants.com

Designing Aliens From an Alternate Earth

From the little green men of Mars to the rubber foreheads of Star Trek, aliens persist as a tried-and-true staple of science fiction. Though the concept of alien life isn’t unrealistic, scifi representations are almost always implausible. We’ve recently deduced that Earth-like planets should number in the billions in our galaxy alone, so life – even intelligent life – should be common. But there’s no reason aliens would look, sound, or act remotely like us.
Aerospace & Defensespacecenter.org

Artemis astronaut feature: Scott Tingle

Last year, NASA named the first Artemis astronauts. The mission to return to the Moon begins with the first Artemis flight scheduled to launch later this year. We are featuring each of the Artemis astronauts to help you get to know these pioneering explorers. This week meet Scott Tingle. Tingle...