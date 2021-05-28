Cancel
Stocks

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 8%

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.84. 105,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,241,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

www.modernreaders.com
