'I Wake With Wonder': A Crowdsourced Poem Of Pandemic Pain And Hope

Durand Jones & The Indications have shared a new song off their imminent new album Private Space with “Love Will Work It Out,” a groovily mellow track that puts its faith in the love between people when faced with the adversity and pain of the last year. The single is also accompanied by a video directed by Weird Life which emblazons the band’s glowingly retro aesthetic in lush colors and warm lens flares. Inspired by the difficulties and tragedies of the pandemic era and the social justice movements that found themselves igniting right in the midst of it, “Love Will Work It Out” attempts to assuage the wounds with its slick melodies. Aaron Frazer and Durand Jones share the weight of their harmonies and lyrics — saturated as they are by both a sense of disillusionment and unconquerable hope.