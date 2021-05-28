Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'I Wake With Wonder': A Crowdsourced Poem Of Pandemic Pain And Hope

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The past year has been heavy and affected us in both small and big ways. Now, millions of Americans have been vaccinated, businesses are reopening and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened guidance on mask-wearing for vaccinated people. As many begin to take steps to come out on the other side of the pandemic, Morning Edition asked NPR's audience to write a poem using Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise" as inspiration.

www.apr.org
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Kwame Alexander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Pandemic#Joy And Pain#Mental Health#One Heart#Americans#Npr#Disconnection#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Waking Up/Making Up for the Pandemic

Was it a year and a half ago that COVID cast its evil spell, throwing us into hibernation, then into a near coma?. Now, more than 125 million fully vaccinated Rip Van Winkles throughout our country have awakened. We rub our eyes, scratch our heads, and do a double take as we check calendars. No, we have not experienced a 20-year time lag.
Public Healtha Life Overseas |

A Poem for Our Pandemic Fears

That life as we knew it may never return. This year has been grim and distressingly strange. We mourn what has been such a difficult year. We can’t get to normal from where we are now. With all that’s to fear in a year that’s been tough,. Some fear that...
Dawson County, GAdawsonnews.com

Dr. Anderson: Every morning I wonder

The Great Gettin’ Up Morning is just around the corner. When I get up each morning I look to the East at the risin’ sun. I always wonder if this is going to be the day that COVID leaves Dawson County. We now are having several days in a row...
Boston, MAWBUR

A Black-Owned Plant Shop Blooms In The Pandemic's Wake

If someone told Quontay Turner that she'd be opening her first storefront in the middle of a pandemic, she would've laughed. "I wouldn't have guessed in a million years that I'd be opening a store and an event space," she said. "So many businesses were closing! It's crazy right?" But...
EntertainmentNPR

His Mom Was Sick In India During The Second Wave. He Wrote A Poem About It — And Hope

With COVID case numbers coming down in India, some of its major cities are reopening. But just a month ago, India experienced its highest daily infection rate, topping over 400,000 cases in just one day. There have been days when hospitals ran out of space, and crematoriums were at capacity. Only about 3% of India's 1.3 billion population has been fully vaccinated. More than 350,000 Indians have died. Rachel Martin spoke to Manas Ray of Cambridge, Mass., about his family in India. He wrote a poem about what's happening there as part of our recent poetry callout.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Durand Jones & The Indications gush hope in the face of pain on “Love Will Work It Out”

Durand Jones & The Indications have shared a new song off their imminent new album Private Space with “Love Will Work It Out,” a groovily mellow track that puts its faith in the love between people when faced with the adversity and pain of the last year. The single is also accompanied by a video directed by Weird Life which emblazons the band’s glowingly retro aesthetic in lush colors and warm lens flares. Inspired by the difficulties and tragedies of the pandemic era and the social justice movements that found themselves igniting right in the midst of it, “Love Will Work It Out” attempts to assuage the wounds with its slick melodies. Aaron Frazer and Durand Jones share the weight of their harmonies and lyrics — saturated as they are by both a sense of disillusionment and unconquerable hope.
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

‘Sip and Spit’ Law in Illinois Allows People Under 21 to Drink Alcohol

Let's call a spade a spade, I drank before I was 21...well before 21, and I'm sure a lot of you did too. Laws were different back when I was a teen, than they are now. Cops showed up at a high school party with kids drinking, they took your beer and kicked you out. These days your drivers license can me taken away, and I think they claim your first born or something...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

“Nighthope: A Novel” By: Gregory N. Whitis

Novel of Catfish and Cartels Keeps Readers Entertained, Educated. Gregory Whitis, originally an Iowan, has been the manager of an Alabama catfish farm, a deputy sheriff, and an extension specialist for Auburn University, advising catfish farmers. As we learned in his debut novel, “Blue Green,” catfish farming is demanding, a...
LifestylePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

“Nine Days Traveling” By: Lawrence Krumenaker

“Nine Days Traveling; Lafayette’s 1825 Alabama Tour; Today’s Historical Road Trip”. On the 4th of July 1917, at the Picpus cemetery in Paris, at the grave of the Marquis de Lafayette, Colonel Charles E. Stanton of the newly arrived American Expeditionary forces proclaimed “Lafayette we are here.”. (The quote is...
Loveland, COPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

The Violent Arrest Of A Woman With Dementia Highlights The Lack Of Police Training

It's been nearly a year since police officers in Loveland, Colo., injured an older woman with dementia and then laughed at the footage of her arrest. The fallout continues. Two of those officers resigned and are now facing criminal charges, including assault and excessive use of force. They and the city are being sued in federal court. The rest of the police force — there are 118 sworn officers — is undergoing additional de-escalation training.
Family RelationshipsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Why American women everywhere are delaying motherhood

PHOENIX — Luz Portillo, the oldest daughter of Mexican immigrants, has many plans. She is studying to be a skin care expert. She has also applied to nursing school. She works full time, too — as a nurse's aide and doing eyelash extensions, a business she would like to grow.
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Lansing holds first-ever BLOCK:AID event in wake of pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Downtown Lansing held its first-ever BLOCK:AID event, blocking downtown streets to aid businesses in their bounce back from the pandemic. “It’s getting people comfortable being out,” Michelle Detering, owner of Michelle Detering Art, said. “I think this is helpful with that. It’s starting to feel like things are getting back to normal a bit.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

An Immigrant Family Navigates Generational Trauma

Colette Baptiste-Mombo, a television engineer and community organizer, was born in 1958, at the height of the civil rights movement. Baptiste-Mombo's parents came from different immigrant backgrounds — while her mother was from northern England and immigrated to the U.S. from Wales, her father was born in the Bronx. His family was from Jamaica.
Peoria, AZazpbs.org

Peoria parents hope military mental health act spares others their pain

WASHINGTON – Patrick Caserta hopes no one has to go through what he and his wife, Teri, went through in 2018 when their son died by suicide while serving in the Navy. That’s why the Peoria parents were in Washington Wednesday for the introduction of the Brandon Act, a bill that would provide service members confidential access to mental health care without fear of rebuke or retaliation.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama ranks low for 'staycations' in U.S.

Alabama is far more open this summer than last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means more vacation for some Alabamians. But others might be opting for a “staycation” or enjoying a vacation at home. The financial website WalletHub ranks the Yellowhammer State as one of the...