Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 1,000” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

XBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.04.