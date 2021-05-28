Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 1,000” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ezj#Easyjet#Berenberg Bank#Gbx#Ezj#Credit Suisse Group#Ubs Group#Goldman Sachs Group#Liberum Capital#Gbx 941 12 Lrb#3 84#Gbx 457 80 Lrb#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Beauty & Fashionmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) PT at GBX 955

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.48).
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Shares of SFR stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.06). The stock had a trading volume of 269,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,298. Severfield has a twelve month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.20 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £249.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.58.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays Boosts Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Price Target to GBX 140

Shares of FCH opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Monday. Funding Circle has a 12 month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

GBG opened at GBX 864.50 ($11.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 900.32.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

SThree (LON:STEM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on SThree from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 465.50 ($6.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Nick Beighton Sells 29,558 Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53). LON ASC opened at GBX 4,848 ($63.34) on Thursday. The firm has...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $920.00

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $835.94.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has an average rating of Buy.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

TUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 321 ($4.19) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,100 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80).
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Price Target Raised to GBX 398

Shares of LON K3C traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 375 ($4.90). The company had a trading volume of 101,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. K3 Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125.22 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 344.13. The firm has a market cap of £258.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 295 at Numis Securities

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Kin and Carta in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shares of LON KCT traded up GBX 47 ($0.61) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 245 ($3.20). 1,275,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.36. Kin and Carta has a twelve month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The company has a market cap of £422.51 million and a P/E ratio of -16.12.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Raises Dividend to GBX 35 Per Share

Shares of LON:AHT traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,116 ($66.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,864.04. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,659.09 ($73.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.50” Price Target for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)

XBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.04.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €46.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($55.37).
StocksWKRB News

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.73. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.