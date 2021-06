DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $90,329.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,673.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.