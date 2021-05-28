John Tartol Sells 5,000 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.