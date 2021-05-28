John Tartol Sells 5,000 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.www.modernreaders.com