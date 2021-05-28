ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.