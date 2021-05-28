Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 59 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)
Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com