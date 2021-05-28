Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 59 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.