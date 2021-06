According to Zacks, “We are impressed by J.B. Hunt's efforts to expand its Final Mile network. To this end, the company acquired the assets of Mass Movement late last year. Notably, the Mass Movement buyout is the company’s fourth acquisition since 2017. The fast-evolving nature of the last mile delivery market can be gauged from the fact that revenues at J.B. Hunt's Final Mile Services (FMS) segment increased significantly in the last few quarters. The recent deal with autonomous driving technology developer Waymo to test autonomous trucks is encouraging too. We also like the company’s moves to reward its shareholders even in the current scenario. In fact, the company has raised dividends twice this year. However, the rise in operating expenses are concerning. Below-par performance of the company's intermodal (JBI) segment is another worry.”