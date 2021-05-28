Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) VP Acquires 249,720.00 in Stock
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) VP John S. Koudounis acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at 267,179.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.www.modernreaders.com