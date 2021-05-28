Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) VP Acquires 249,720.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARI traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 993,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.