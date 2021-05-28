Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dish Tv#Dish Network Corporation#Us Bancorp#The Dish#Dish Network Co#Tompkins Financial Corp#Eudaimonia Partners Llc#Us Bancorp De#Peg#Pivotal Research#Zacks Investment Research#Morgan Stanley#Sec#Wireless#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 3,744 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.06% of PennantPark Investment worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Botty Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Botty Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “. Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,930 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Cameron Durrant Sells 81,441 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $738,479.49 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down to $81.64

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.64, but opened at $77.55. Oracle shares last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 694,065 shares trading hands. Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$510.05 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post sales of $510.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $510.10 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$146.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post $146.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $146.60 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $99.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.64.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Raised to C at TheStreet

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.
MarketsWKRB News

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “
StocksWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “