DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.