DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com