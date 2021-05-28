Citigroup Cuts Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $58.00

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.