Citigroup Cuts Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $58.00

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

www.modernreaders.com
#Csiq#Canadian Solar#Solar Energy#Solar System#Csiq#Roth Capital#Citigroup Inc#Peg#Banque Cantonale Vaudoise#Adirondack Trust Co#Accel Wealth Management#Solar Canadian Solar Inc
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $1,145.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.87.
Stockstickerreport.com

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Up 45.5% in May

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $59.55

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.
Stockscom-unik.info

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sidoti Raises RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $40.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 9,418 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target at $20.86

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Raised to C at TheStreet

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.
MarketsWKRB News

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to “Hold”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
StocksWKRB News

Atb Cap Markets Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Underperform

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.
StocksWKRB News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target to $60.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATEX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 463,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,609,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74. BRFS has been...