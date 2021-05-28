Citigroup Cuts Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $58.00
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.