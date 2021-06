President Joe Biden announced that "Miracle on the Hudson" pilot C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger was among his U.S. ambassador nominations Tuesday. Sullenberger is known for executing the emergency landing of U.S. Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River with no fatalities in 2009. If his nomination is confirmed, Sullenberger will assume the post of U.S. representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization.