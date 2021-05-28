Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)
Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com