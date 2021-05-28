Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Maryland State
Local
Arizona Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Amh#Sec#Pggm Investments#Long Pond Capital Lp#Norges Bank#Blackrock Inc#Pe#American Homes 4 Rent#Morgan Stanley#Zelman Associates#Royal Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Retailmodernreaders.com

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.76% of National Retail Properties worth $58,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 748,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $198,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $512,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Other institutional investors also...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) PT Raised to $18.00

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $339,000 Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,363 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of FutureFuel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 449,569 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,950 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 0.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of Realty Income worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Maryland Statemodernreaders.com

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $45,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,042 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 169 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.