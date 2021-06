A new lottery in North Carolina will give the more than 4.6 million vaccinated residents across the state a different kind of shot: a chance to win $1 million. Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that those who have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and are 18 years of age or older will be automatically entered in the lottery, while residents between the ages of 12 and 17 will be eligible for a $125,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. There will be four drawings, with $1 million and a $125,000 scholarship each being given out on June 23, July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4.