The Mets were blanked for the third time this season, falling to the Padres on Friday, 2-0. 1. Joey Lucchesi's homecoming didn't start off too well, as Manny Machado demolished a solo home run in the first inning. He did settle down to retire the next nine batters he faced before allowing a Jake Cronenworth double. Lucchesi was relieved after 4.2 innings, the most he's thrown all year, after going through the Padres lineup twice. He was relieved by Jacob Barnes with two outs and two men in scoring position. Barnes induced a ground ball to end the threat and get out of the jam. With that, Lucchesi finished allowing just one run on four hits while walking none and striking out three. His ERA in his last five outings is 3.12 (six earned runs/17.1 innings), and he's allowed just two earned in his last 10.1 innings (1.74 ERA).