Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Brian W. Mcneill Sells 50,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uone#Cable Television#Radio Broadcasting#Uone#Sec#Urban One Inc#Citadel Advisors Llc#Lpl Financial Llc#Thestreet#Urban One Company Profile#Reach Media#Digital#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at $23,592,521.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stockstickerreport.com

Ergoteles LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 317.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,753 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,232,672 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,672 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.40% of Datadog worth $103,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $17.43. 28,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,397,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33. Separately, TheStreet...
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Colin John Meyer Sells 20,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cedric Pech Sells 20,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Rises By 32.8%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.21% of Akouos as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $469,800.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stockscom-unik.info

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Kamada stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 4,092 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Christine Collins Sells 40,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 273.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $59.55

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 13th total of 859,900 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.