Cottage Grove, OR

Patricia Ann Williams

Cottage Grove Sentinel
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Ann Williams, 81, of Cottage Grove, OR passed away May 20, 2021. Patricia was born on May 14, 1940 in Cotopaxi, CO to parents Edgar & Jocie (Keahey) Basham. Her family moved to Cottage Grove in her youth, and she later graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1958. On July 2, 1960, Patricia married Donald Williams. Over the years she worked at various businesses around Cottage Grove including the Hot Spot Café, the Village Green Gift Shop and Cottage Grove High School food services. Patricia loved camping, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

cgsentinel.com
