Last February we had the opportunity to interview Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick before the (at that time) imminent premiere of ‘Trolls 2: World Tour’, scheduled for March 19. Just one week after declaring the state of alarm in our country. In the United States, it was released in the following weeks, but directly in streaming. In contrast, Universal Pictures Spain decided to reserve it for the big screen on a date that seemed very far away but is (finally) here: Friday, October 23. Now that cinemas are once again a safe place, the public can already discover that fantasy of musical diversity that the actors of Branch and Poppy advanced to us.