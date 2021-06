Zakery “Zak” Alen Dolan, 20, of Cottage Grove, OR passed away on May 3, 2021 from an ATV accident. He was born on October 4, 2000 in Springfield, OR to parents Rick and Carolyn (Russell) Dolan. Zak attended Creswell High School. He worked many jobs and was a man of different trades. Zak loved hunting, fishing, riding horses, mudding and being with family and friends. Zak was an outgoing person who brought laughs and smiles to everyone he met. Zakery is survived by his parents, Carolyn Barker and husband Steve; Ricky Dolan and wife Maylene; siblings, Alexys Dolan, Isiah Dolan, Kendra Barker, Austin Barker, grandparents, Marvin and Lynda Russell, Harvey and Sharon Dolan and great-grandmother, Mary Duncan. A Memorial and Inurnment will be held at Fir Grove Cemetery on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM.