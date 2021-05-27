Alan Lee Balance

Homer resident, Mr. Alan Lee Ballance, 70, died at his home Thursday, May 5th, 2021 with his family by his side from congestive heart failure. The American Legion Post 16 in Homer will provide a Post Everlasting Service for Alan on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1 PM. There have been and will be numerous celebrations of life in many households in many states by those who knew, loved and respected him, and his service to our country…wherever you are, if you wish and will, please celebrate your good will felt towards him, his service and his living in your time.