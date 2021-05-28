Tony Vaz Battles Between Idealism & Reality in New Song "Crushed Red"

Justin Raisen is best known these days for his work as a producer -- he's collaborated with Sky Ferreira, Kim Gordon, Angel Olsen, Yves Tumor, Charli XCX, and more -- but he makes music of his own, too. He and his cousin Jordan Benik of L.A. band Sweaters had a band together in the '00s called Tall Hands, and they've now reunited for a new project called Trick Gum. (Fun fact: Justin and Jordan were born just two days apart.) The duo released their debut single, "Hot Rifle," earlier this year and now they're back with a contemplative ballad, "Hurts to be a Head," that's "about accepting the truths that stand between you and your fantasies, and reflecting on whether you care enough for your dreams to face these realities head on."