Tony Vaz Battles Between Idealism & Reality in New Song "Crushed Red"
Queens, N.Y.-based musician Tony Vaz brings dueling instrumentation and introspective vocals to the table with his new single “Crushed Red.”. Combing feelings of melancholy and hopefulness, Vaz’s “Crushed Red” provides a song encouraging its listeners to explore everything they’ve ever believed in. Melodically, he shines a light on introspection. It’s okay to doubt yourself, believe in yourself, and even drastically change your mind. But it’s also important to be empathic towards others while doing so.www.btrtoday.com