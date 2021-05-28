Cancel
Music

Tony Vaz Battles Between Idealism & Reality in New Song "Crushed Red"

btrtoday.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueens, N.Y.-based musician Tony Vaz brings dueling instrumentation and introspective vocals to the table with his new single “Crushed Red.”. Combing feelings of melancholy and hopefulness, Vaz’s “Crushed Red” provides a song encouraging its listeners to explore everything they’ve ever believed in. Melodically, he shines a light on introspection. It’s okay to doubt yourself, believe in yourself, and even drastically change your mind. But it’s also important to be empathic towards others while doing so.

www.btrtoday.com
#Idealism
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Theater & Dance

26 New Songs Out Today

MARTHA SKYE MURPHY - "FOUND OUT" Martha Skye Murphy follows her Yours Truly EP with a new single, which a press release says was "composed almost entirely with classical instruments - clavinet, clarinet, voice, guitar all of which are subverted and turned inside out." The result is a haunting, minimal art pop song that falls somewhere between '90s PJ Harvey and '80s Kate Bush, but Martha makes it her own.
Music

old meme, new songs

Tons of new music this Friday morning plus a set of late 70s funk and dance music to get your A$$ in gear. enjoy!
Music

Darkside Share New Song “Lawmaker”

Darkside (the duo of electronic artist Nicolas Jaar and multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington) are releasing their second studio album, Spiral, on July 23 via Matador. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Lawmaker.” Listen below. “From the beginning, Darkside has been our jam band. Something we did on days off....
Celebrities

New Song: H.E.R. – ‘Change’

As H.E.R. fans wait for the Oscar & GRAMMY-winning diva to serve her official debut album, ‘Back of My Mind,’ the 23-year-old is keeping them satiated with a host of features and contributions to soundtracks. After winning critical acclaim and a few shiny trophies for ‘Fight For You,’ her addition...
Music

New Song: Tinashe – ‘Pasadena’

Tinashe sent fans into an absolute frenzy earlier this week when she took to social media to tease new music. Later, she unveiled the official cover artwork (seen above) to her newest single, ‘Pasadena.’. Featuring Buddy (whom she previously shared airtime with on the critically acclaimed tune ‘Glitch’), Sweet T...
107 JAMZ

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Music

Ben Richards - One for Ra

YouTuber Ben Richards remixes sample from the late Jazz musician Turiyasangitananda in a downtempo jam that has a weird, but oddly intriguing, vibe to it.
TV & Videos

Songwriter Jenna Andrews Shares How the BTS Smash ‘Butter’ Was Created Across Continents

Andrews – who was previously a vocal producer for BTS’ first No. 1 single, “Dynamite” – admits that the songwriters behind their latest single “hoped and manifested this, but it still feels surreal seeing it on the top of the charts two weeks in a row.” (Since the interview, the single has notched its third straight week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.)
Public Health

The Black Crowes wrote a big batch of new songs during the pandemic

Black Crowes fans will be happy to know that during the pandemic shutdown, Chris and Rich Robinson weren’t feuding and they weren’t just sitting around bingeing Netflix shows. The brothers who front the Crowes wrote as many as 20 songs during the break, Chris said in a zoom interview Wednesday.
Music

Album review: Tigercub – As Blue As Indigo

It’s been five years since Brighton’s Tigercub released their debut album, Abstract Figures In The Dark, but there’s good reason for that. After the trio released their Evolve Or Die EP in 2017, frontman Jamie Hall decided to expand his own musical boundaries with his more personal solo project, Nancy. That took off in ways Jamie could never have imagined, at one point becoming the most blogged-about artist on Hype Machine.
98.3 The Snake

10 Incredible ’80s Bands, a Discussion

We asked Scott Waldman — artist manager, Lido Beach frontman and the host of the Waldman's Words podcast — to zero in on some of the most incredible bands from the 1980s. We also asked him to discuss it with a friend, so he called up his business partner and the singer of the group Black Mansions, Tom Kunzman. Each offered their own Top 5 picks, with personal commentary, of great bands who first released an album in the '80s.
Music

Piroshka pay tribute to the late Vaughan Oliver on new single “V.O.”

Piroshka, the band led by former Lush singer/guitarist Miki Berenyi and featuring members of Modern English, Elastica and Moose, have shared a new single from their upcoming album, Love Drips And Gathers, which is out July 23 via Bella Union. "V.O." is a gorgeous, moody sliver of breathy dreampop. It's also a tribute to the late Vaughan Oliver, whose design work gave '80s/'90s 4AD its distinctive look.
Music

THE BLACK CROWES Have Written 20 New Songs

Chris Robinson, who reunited with his brother Rich in 2019 after six years apart, has confimed to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that there are tentative plans to record a new BLACK CROWES album. "It's funny, 'cause Rich and I, for whatever we've been through, the one place where...
Music

Justin Raisen & Jordan Benik are Trick Gum (listen to “Hurts to Be a Head”)

Justin Raisen is best known these days for his work as a producer -- he's collaborated with Sky Ferreira, Kim Gordon, Angel Olsen, Yves Tumor, Charli XCX, and more -- but he makes music of his own, too. He and his cousin Jordan Benik of L.A. band Sweaters had a band together in the '00s called Tall Hands, and they've now reunited for a new project called Trick Gum. (Fun fact: Justin and Jordan were born just two days apart.) The duo released their debut single, "Hot Rifle," earlier this year and now they're back with a contemplative ballad, "Hurts to be a Head," that's "about accepting the truths that stand between you and your fantasies, and reflecting on whether you care enough for your dreams to face these realities head on."
Music

Eichlers & Get Tuff releasing collaborative EP (watch the “MAKEMEFAMOUS” video)

Eichlers is the project of Bay Area musician Russ Wood, who calls his music "hyperska," which makes sense as his 2020 album i may b cute, but im dumb af is basically a ska-infused version of hyperpop. (If you like those 100 gecs ska songs, you should definitely also be listening to Eichlers.) Eichlers is now set to release a collaborative EP with Get Tuff, the art pop/emo-trap project of RB Roe, who also plays in emo/punk bands The Weak Days, Jetty Bones, and Save Face, and who also just sang lead vocals for Skatune Network's new ska-punk cover of Britney Spears' "Toxic."
Music

Ravi Apologizes To Red Velvet Regarding New Song Lyrics + To Remove Song From Music Sites

Ravi has apologized for lyrics in a song from his new album. On June 3, the VIXX member released his new album “ROSES,” which includes a song titled “RED VELVET.” Many expressed discomfort at the lyrics such as “I take a bite out of a red velvet” as other lyrics such as “Russian Roulette” and “Dumb Dumb” seem to reference the group Red Velvet’s song titles. The lyrics also include parts that seem to use wordplay with names of the group’s members.
Music

Three Albums that Changed My World: The melange of Lord Huron’s Ben Schneider

With chart-topping success for music from Lord Huron’s latest album, frontman Ben Schneider now reveals the recordings that have inspired him the most, from hip hop to vintage country to “shining” art rock. EDITOR’S NOTE: All musicians can trace their inspiration to key recordings that captivated them and influenced their...