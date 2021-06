The 2020 season of HGTV’s Windy City Rehab was a departure from the channel’s typical, determinedly friendly cast dynamics, and more closely resembled the post-divorce episodes of Flip or Flop but without the forced willingness to get along. Viewers had a front-row seat for the demise of the show’s renovation partnership between Alison Victoria Gramenos and Donovan Eckhardt. After the two had begun bickering during the off-season on the heels of some bad press and the Department of Buildings finding multiple site violations at the homes the pair were working on, Eckhardt mysteriously vanished from the final episodes of season two and Gramenos took seemingly every available opportunity to verbally shit on her former partner while the cameras were rolling.