Mask Still On, Even When You Take It Off, Latin Hip Hop Mix

Yes, yes and one more yes! Back home in NYC. I had a great time down south. Miami & Tampa Florida, thank you! Shoutout to my DJ friends who came out to support me. Also, shoutout to all the people who came out and had a great time. We did some of our podcasts out in Tampa and Miami so I was still working on my vacation. No problem with that! I hit up the beach in Miami at Wet Willies and rocked the house at 1800 Lucky’s Restaurant. Shoutout to Jarobi from A Tribe Called Quest who has a residency there. Great vibes, great food and great people. I had a blast, but right now it’s back to work with another great episode of Latin Hip Hop. Let’s go!!